Liu Xin, anchor of CGTN’s current affairs show The Point, will take on Fox Business host Trish Regan in a televised debate that will not be shown in China. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

The trade war face-off between CGTN’s Liu Xin and Fox’s Trish Regan

  • Both women are well known in their own countries and their debate could range from foreign policy to human rights
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 5:00am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

CGTN’s Liu Xin will debate trade on Fox Business. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Fox vs CGTN: Chinese and US TV hosts to go head to head on trade in prime time

  • CGTN’s Liu Xin and Fox Business’s Trish Regan will debate in person after trading accusations
  • Chinese social media users confident that Liu can get the upper hand
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 7:00pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

CGTN’s Liu Xin will debate trade on Fox Business. Photo: Handout
