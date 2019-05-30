Liu Xin, anchor of CGTN’s current affairs show The Point, will take on Fox Business host Trish Regan in a televised debate that will not be shown in China. Photo: Twitter
The trade war face-off between CGTN’s Liu Xin and Fox’s Trish Regan
- Both women are well known in their own countries and their debate could range from foreign policy to human rights
Topic | US-China trade war
