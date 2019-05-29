Analysts say China is trying to improve its relations with India at a time when ties with the United States and Europe are deteriorating. Photo: AP
Former Chinese envoy to India promoted after helping to get ties back on track
- Luo Zhaohui named deputy foreign minister, while President Xi Jinping is set to visit India later this year for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Analysts say ‘Beijing needs New Delhi more than ever’ amid increasing rivalry with Washington
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP
Modi-Xi summit seen as sign of bonhomie but also strategic ambitions of New Delhi
- Warming ties will be a win-win for the two Asian powerhouses but also signals India’s intent to gain influence over its geopolitical backyard
- India took a ‘neighbourhood first’ approach to sending invites for Modi’s swearing in, but with one obvious omission: Pakistan
