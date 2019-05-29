Channels

Analysts say China is trying to improve its relations with India at a time when ties with the United States and Europe are deteriorating. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Former Chinese envoy to India promoted after helping to get ties back on track

  • Luo Zhaohui named deputy foreign minister, while President Xi Jinping is set to visit India later this year for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Analysts say ‘Beijing needs New Delhi more than ever’ amid increasing rivalry with Washington
China-India relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 11:30pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 29 May, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP
South Asia

Modi-Xi summit seen as sign of bonhomie but also strategic ambitions of New Delhi

  • Warming ties will be a win-win for the two Asian powerhouses but also signals India’s intent to gain influence over its geopolitical backyard
  • India took a ‘neighbourhood first’ approach to sending invites for Modi’s swearing in, but with one obvious omission: Pakistan
China-India relations
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 3:31pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 29 May, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AP
