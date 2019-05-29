Fox Business’s Trish Regan will debate trade with CGTN’s Liu Xin. Photo: Handout
Chinese viewers count down to US trade war debate they can’t watch
- State broadcaster says copyright issues will prevent live stream of CGTN anchor’s appearance on Fox Business show
Topic | US-China relations
