US President Donald Trump boards helicopter carrier the JS Kaga with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China takes veiled swipe at Japan over regional stability after Donald Trump visit
- Foreign ministry says cooperation between countries should ‘promote the stable development of regional peace, but not the opposite’
- Chinese analysts say stronger military ties between United States and Japan have put Beijing on alert
US President Donald Trump (left) and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito attend a state banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AFP
In Japan, a parade of pomp for Trump, but Rodrigo Duterte and other world leaders will have to wait
- Rolling out the imperial treatment can be a winning diplomatic tool, but the pecking order for visiting dignitaries is sometimes tricky to manage for Japan
- Experts say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may be hoping to use the emperor to strengthen ties with allies
