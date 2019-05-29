Channels

US President Donald Trump boards helicopter carrier the JS Kaga with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China takes veiled swipe at Japan over regional stability after Donald Trump visit

  • Foreign ministry says cooperation between countries should ‘promote the stable development of regional peace, but not the opposite’
  • Chinese analysts say stronger military ties between United States and Japan have put Beijing on alert
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 11:45pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:45pm, 29 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump boards helicopter carrier the JS Kaga with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
