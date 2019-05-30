US General Joseph F Dunford Jnr, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attending a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. Photo: Getty Images, via AFP
Top US military official says Beijing achieving immediate South China Sea goals, but further moves should be challenged
- General Joseph F Dunford Jnr, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warns that any future expansion in the area must be checked with a collective response
- US-China military communication must be improved, he said: ‘We aren’t where we need to be.’
Ships from four nations – the Philippines, US, Japan and India – sail together in the South China Sea during a training exercise on May 9. Photo: Handout
US Senate bill proposes sanctions for involvement in ‘illegal’ activities in South and East China seas
- ‘This legislation reiterates America’s commitment to … holding the Chinese government accountable for bullying and coercing other nations in the region’
- The act would allow the seizure of US-based assets of those developing projects in areas contested by Asean members
