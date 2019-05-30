Channels

From left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence are expected to discuss China trade and Huawei when they meet in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: AP/AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei and China trade on the agenda for Pence, Trudeau talks in Ottawa

  • Anonymous US official says Chinese telecoms giant will be discussed
  • Tangible outcomes predicted for Thursday meeting
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:54am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 11:54am, 30 May, 2019

From left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence are expected to discuss China trade and Huawei when they meet in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: AP/AFP
Lu Shaye said Canada needed to start considering China as an equal rather than a strategic competitor. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Sino-Canadian ties ‘at freezing point’, says Chinese ambassador

  • Ottawa must see Beijing as an equal, not a competitor, Lu Shaye says
  • ‘China’s development is nothing less than a great contribution to the world’, envoy says
Topic |   US-China tech war
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 10:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 1:36am, 25 May, 2019

Lu Shaye said Canada needed to start considering China as an equal rather than a strategic competitor. Photo: EPA-EFE
