From left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence are expected to discuss China trade and Huawei when they meet in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: AP/AFP
Huawei and China trade on the agenda for Pence, Trudeau talks in Ottawa
- Anonymous US official says Chinese telecoms giant will be discussed
- Tangible outcomes predicted for Thursday meeting
Topic | US-China relations
Lu Shaye said Canada needed to start considering China as an equal rather than a strategic competitor. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sino-Canadian ties ‘at freezing point’, says Chinese ambassador
- Ottawa must see Beijing as an equal, not a competitor, Lu Shaye says
- ‘China’s development is nothing less than a great contribution to the world’, envoy says
Topic | US-China tech war
