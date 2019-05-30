Chinese vice foreign minister Zhang Hanhui’s statement has raised the ante of trade war rhetoric between China and the US. Photo: EPA
In swipe at the US, China says provoking trade disputes is ‘naked economic terrorism’
- Zhang Hanhui says use of ‘big sticks’ means everyone loses
- Regulator says four decades of opening to economic reform has brought progress
Topic | US-China trade war
Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Watch Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin trade blows in TV debate
- Battle of the anchors ends with polite and restrained on-air discussion
- Unprecedented American audience for Beijing’s stance on trade war and economy
