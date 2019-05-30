Channels

Chinese vice foreign minister Zhang Hanhui’s statement has raised the ante of trade war rhetoric between China and the US. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

In swipe at the US, China says provoking trade disputes is ‘naked economic terrorism’

  • Zhang Hanhui says use of ‘big sticks’ means everyone loses
  • Regulator says four decades of opening to economic reform has brought progress
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:07pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 1:41pm, 30 May, 2019

Chinese vice foreign minister Zhang Hanhui's statement has raised the ante of trade war rhetoric between China and the US. Photo: EPA
Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Watch Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin trade blows in TV debate

  • Battle of the anchors ends with polite and restrained on-air discussion
  • Unprecedented American audience for Beijing’s stance on trade war and economy
Topic |   US-China trade war
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 11:01am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 1:26pm, 30 May, 2019

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
