Text of the debate between Trish Regan of Fox Business and Liu Xin from CGTN, on the Chinese broadcaster’s live mobile feed. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

US-China TV debate’s lack of flash panned on Chinese social media

  • Online reaction finds Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin clash too mild, too short, and too rude
  • Rare opportunity for Chinese public to get the latest view from Beijing
Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 1:22pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 1:21pm, 30 May, 2019

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Watch Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin trade blows in TV debate

  • Battle of the anchors ends with polite and restrained on-air discussion
  • Unprecedented American audience for Beijing’s stance on trade war and economy
Topic |   US-China trade war
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 11:01am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 12:25pm, 30 May, 2019

