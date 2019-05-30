Text of the debate between Trish Regan of Fox Business and Liu Xin from CGTN, on the Chinese broadcaster’s live mobile feed. Photo: Simon Song
US-China TV debate’s lack of flash panned on Chinese social media
- Online reaction finds Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin clash too mild, too short, and too rude
- Rare opportunity for Chinese public to get the latest view from Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Watch Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin trade blows in TV debate
- Battle of the anchors ends with polite and restrained on-air discussion
- Unprecedented American audience for Beijing’s stance on trade war and economy
