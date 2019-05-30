Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is flanked by US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right). Lighthizer and Mnuchin are the lead negotiators in trade talks with China. Photo: Reuters
Inside Donald Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei: China hardliners prevail in battle between two White House camps

  • Timing of Huawei punishment ‘suggests strongly that it’s connected to the trade negotiations because there’s no reason why that would have to happen now’
  • Washington’s getting tough on the Chinese tech giant fundamentally changes the nature of the countries’ trade and tech war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 9:06pm, 30 May, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks while they line up for a group photo in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
US to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, Robert Lighthizer says, accusing Beijing of back-pedalling on trade commitments

  • US negotiators recommending increasing tariffs to 25 per cent if agreement not reached by Friday
  • Delegation from China will be in Washington from Thursday to continue talks; Vice-Premier Liu He expected to attend
Owen Churchill  

Reuters  

Published: 5:19am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 6:53am, 7 May, 2019

