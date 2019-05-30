US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is flanked by US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right). Lighthizer and Mnuchin are the lead negotiators in trade talks with China. Photo: Reuters
Inside Donald Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei: China hardliners prevail in battle between two White House camps
- Timing of Huawei punishment ‘suggests strongly that it’s connected to the trade negotiations because there’s no reason why that would have to happen now’
- Washington’s getting tough on the Chinese tech giant fundamentally changes the nature of the countries’ trade and tech war
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks while they line up for a group photo in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
US to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, Robert Lighthizer says, accusing Beijing of back-pedalling on trade commitments
- US negotiators recommending increasing tariffs to 25 per cent if agreement not reached by Friday
- Delegation from China will be in Washington from Thursday to continue talks; Vice-Premier Liu He expected to attend
