Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is due to arrive in Berlin on Friday, following visits to Pakistan and the Netherlands. Photo: Bloomberg
Security issues likely to be high on agenda as Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan visits Germany
- His trip to Berlin comes as tensions rise between China and the US – and it coincides with that of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Both China and Germany have criticised Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran
Topic | US-China relations
US President Donald Trump at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing with China's President Xi Jinping in 2017. Photo: Reuters
China or the US? Europe’s ‘impossible choice’ in the trade war
- The EU is a top trading partner of both China and the US
- Bloc now in a difficult spot as Trump moves to ratchet up pressure on Beijing
Topic | China-EU relations
