Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of next month’s G20 summit in Osaka, according to a senior Chinese insider. Photo: AP
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meeting firms for G20 in Japan next month
- Widely anticipated sideline talks move closer
- Former Chinese central bank chief says Beijing is not optimistic about achieving a breakthrough
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
Trump-Xi trade war summit at G20 in Japan still up in the air as ‘conditions not right’, China adviser says
- China’s president met his US counterpart in December in Argentina during a G20 summit which led to a three-month tariff truce which was then extended
- The United States has since raised tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports and threatened to impose sanctions on a further US$300 billion
