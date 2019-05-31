Channels

US Vice-President Mike Pence (left) assures Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the bilateral relationship has never been stronger during his visit to Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

US-Canada relationship 'never stronger' says Mike Pence, but Canadians aren’t so sure

  • US Vice-President meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to boost trade deal
  • Undermined by President Donald Trump tweet on his way home from Ottawa
Topic |   US-China relations
Published: 12:22pm, 31 May, 2019

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence (foreground) take part in a welcoming ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China

China looms large in US-Canada talks even as Mike Pence promises Justin Trudeau speedy progress on new Nafta deal

  • American vice-president says US ‘stands with’ northern neighbour over two Canadians arrested by Chinese authorities, warns of Huawei security threat
  • Pence says Trump administration will make ‘energetic efforts’ to see Congress advance US-Mexico-Canada trade pact this summer
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Published: 5:00am, 31 May, 2019

