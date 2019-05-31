Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Chinese ambassador to the US Zhou Wenchong says the biggest problem in China-US relations is whether the US can accept and agree with the development and flourishing of a socialist China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China draws national security red lines in its trade war with the United States

  • Former top officials say Beijing will not compromise on core sovereignty interests, from the internet to Taiwan
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Kinling Lo  

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:11pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 10:11pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Chinese ambassador to the US Zhou Wenchong says the biggest problem in China-US relations is whether the US can accept and agree with the development and flourishing of a socialist China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.