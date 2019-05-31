Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said specific measures for those on the list would be revealed “in the near future”. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing to blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities that ‘hurt interests of Chinese firms’
- Commerce ministry says it will publish a list of businesses or individuals deemed to have violated market rules or taken ‘discriminatory measures’
- Hours after announcement, state broadcaster CCTV airs commentary saying China ‘does not want a war but it is not afraid to fight’
Topic | US-China relations
Frederic Pierucci, author of the book Le Piège Américain, or The American Trap, says China has become the next big target of US extraterritorial laws, citing the cases of Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. Photo: Twitter
Why Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is reading The American Trap by Frenchman Frederic Pierucci
- A book chronicling former Alstom executive’s imprisonment in the US on bribery charges is being read by Huawei employees
- The American Trap is the top-selling book on Chinese e-commerce sites and goes on sale in Hong Kong on Friday
Topic | US-China tech war
