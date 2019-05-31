Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said specific measures for those on the list would be revealed “in the near future”. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Beijing to blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities that ‘hurt interests of Chinese firms’

  • Commerce ministry says it will publish a list of businesses or individuals deemed to have violated market rules or taken ‘discriminatory measures’
  • Hours after announcement, state broadcaster CCTV airs commentary saying China ‘does not want a war but it is not afraid to fight’
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Wendy Wu  

Published: 11:01pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said specific measures for those on the list would be revealed “in the near future”. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Frederic Pierucci, author of the book Le Piège Américain, or The American Trap, says China has become the next big target of US extraterritorial laws, citing the cases of Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. Photo: Twitter
Policy

Why Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is reading The American Trap by Frenchman Frederic Pierucci

  • A book chronicling former Alstom executive’s imprisonment in the US on bribery charges is being read by Huawei employees
  • The American Trap is the top-selling book on Chinese e-commerce sites and goes on sale in Hong Kong on Friday
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Iris Deng  

Celia Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 6:22pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Frederic Pierucci, author of the book Le Piège Américain, or The American Trap, says China has become the next big target of US extraterritorial laws, citing the cases of Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.