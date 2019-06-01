Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AP
Chinese defence chief warns US not to underestimate Beijing on Taiwan
- Wei Fenghe meets US counterpart Patrick Shanahan on sidelines of regional security forum in Singapore, with both sides describing talks as ‘constructive’
- They also discussed North Korea, reaffirming their commitment to denuclearisation and stability on the Korean peninsula
Chinese soldiers on Woody Island, part of the Paracel chain, which is also claimed by Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Beijing hits back at US Senate proposal for South China Sea sanctions saying it ‘violates norms of international law’
- China says it is ‘within its sovereign rights’ to build on disputed territory after bipartisan group moves to sanction those involved in the construction
