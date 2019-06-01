Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivering his keynote speech at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue, held in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore prime minister urges China and US not to pressure small nations to take sides
- Lee Hsien Loong says ‘when the lines start to get drawn, everybody asked, are you my friend or not my friend? And that makes it difficult’
- His remarks came at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s biggest security forum, with representatives from more than 40 countries, including China and the US
Topic | Shangri-La Dialogue
Acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington in March. Photo: AP
Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Chinese counterpart Wai Fenghe to meet in Singapore
- Meeting will take place on sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue
- This is the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defence minister will attend the forum
Topic | US-China relations
