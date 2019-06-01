Channels

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivering his keynote speech at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue, held in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Singapore prime minister urges China and US not to pressure small nations to take sides

  • Lee Hsien Loong says ‘when the lines start to get drawn, everybody asked, are you my friend or not my friend? And that makes it difficult’
  • His remarks came at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s biggest security forum, with representatives from more than 40 countries, including China and the US
Topic |   Shangri-La Dialogue
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:29am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivering his keynote speech at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue, held in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington in March. Photo: AP
China

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Chinese counterpart Wai Fenghe to meet in Singapore

  • Meeting will take place on sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue
  • This is the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defence minister will attend the forum
Topic |   US-China relations
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 12:47am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 4:37am, 25 May, 2019

Acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington in March. Photo: AP
