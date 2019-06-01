US President Donald Trump tours the US-Mexico border in Calexico, California, on April 5. Photo: AFP
Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s use of tariffs in trade war, CNBC All-America Economic Survey finds
- Despite a year of escalating trade tensions, a new survey shows that most Americans don’t view China as an economic threat
- President’s announcement of tariffs to punish Mexico for the flow of migrants into the US is met with political and industry opposition
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump tours the US-Mexico border in Calexico, California, on April 5. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump has accused the Mexican government of failing to do enough to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants who have been flowing to the US in search of asylum from countries including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump hitting Mexico with 5 per cent tariff in response to migrants
- In a surprise announcement that could hijack a major trade deal, the US president announced that he is slapping a tariff on all Mexican imports
- He said the 5 per cent tariff will gradually increase ‘until the illegal immigration problem is remedied’
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has accused the Mexican government of failing to do enough to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants who have been flowing to the US in search of asylum from countries including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. Photo: Reuters