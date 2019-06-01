Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan criticised China for breaching the US-led world order. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Erosion of nations’ sovereignty must end, US defence chief Patrick Shanahan tells Asia forum

  • Having the capability to win wars the best way to deter aggressive behaviour in Indo-Pacific, official says at Shangri-La Dialogue
  • Shanahan appeals to Asian countries to invest in themselves to increase ‘ability to exercise sovereign choices’
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Catherine Wong  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 12:48pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:25pm, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan criticised China for breaching the US-led world order. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe inspects the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Military

China sends ‘highest-profile’ team to Shangri-La Dialogue amid rising US tensions

  • Beijing upgrades representation at Asian security forum, with delegation led by Defence Minister Wei Fenghe
  • Military officials now see event as an important platform to promote position and seek support from neighbours
Topic |   Shangri-La Dialogue
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Catherine Wong  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 11:30pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 2:18am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe inspects the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.