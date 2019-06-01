Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan criticised China for breaching the US-led world order. Photo: Reuters
Erosion of nations’ sovereignty must end, US defence chief Patrick Shanahan tells Asia forum
- Having the capability to win wars the best way to deter aggressive behaviour in Indo-Pacific, official says at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Shanahan appeals to Asian countries to invest in themselves to increase ‘ability to exercise sovereign choices’
Topic | Diplomacy
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe inspects the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China sends ‘highest-profile’ team to Shangri-La Dialogue amid rising US tensions
- Beijing upgrades representation at Asian security forum, with delegation led by Defence Minister Wei Fenghe
- Military officials now see event as an important platform to promote position and seek support from neighbours
Topic | Shangri-La Dialogue
