Acting US secretary of defence Patrick Shanahan says its difficult to trust tech giant Huawei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Too much risk in Huawei’s ties to Chinese government, US defence chief says
- Patrick Shanahan tells Singapore security forum there’s no guarantee that networks involving the telecommunications giant can be protected
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is flanked by US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right). Lighthizer and Mnuchin are the lead negotiators in trade talks with China. Photo: Reuters
Inside Donald Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei: China hardliners prevail in battle between two White House camps
- Timing of Huawei punishment ‘suggests strongly that it’s connected to the trade negotiations because there’s no reason why that would have to happen now’
- Washington’s getting tough on the Chinese tech giant fundamentally changes the nature of the countries’ trade and tech war
