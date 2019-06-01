Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Acting US secretary of defence Patrick Shanahan says its difficult to trust tech giant Huawei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Too much risk in Huawei’s ties to Chinese government, US defence chief says

  • Patrick Shanahan tells Singapore security forum there’s no guarantee that networks involving the telecommunications giant can be protected
Topic |   Huawei
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:02pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:02pm, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Acting US secretary of defence Patrick Shanahan says its difficult to trust tech giant Huawei. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is flanked by US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right). Lighthizer and Mnuchin are the lead negotiators in trade talks with China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Inside Donald Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei: China hardliners prevail in battle between two White House camps

  • Timing of Huawei punishment ‘suggests strongly that it’s connected to the trade negotiations because there’s no reason why that would have to happen now’
  • Washington’s getting tough on the Chinese tech giant fundamentally changes the nature of the countries’ trade and tech war
Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 9:06pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 9:36am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is flanked by US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right). Lighthizer and Mnuchin are the lead negotiators in trade talks with China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.