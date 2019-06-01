Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said Ottawa was respecting the rule of law when it arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Canada ‘extremely disappointed’ over China’s detention of Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor
- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan calls for immediate release of Canadian citizens held on spying charges
- Beijing’s actions ‘undermine democracy’, lawmaker says
Canadians Michael Spavor (left) and Michael Kovrig have been formally charged with spying. Photo: Facebook
China charges Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor with spying
- Pair accused of gathering state secrets and providing them to foreign forces, foreign ministry says
- Ottawa says it ‘strongly condemns’ the move
