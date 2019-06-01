Construction workers fasten bolts to join two sections of a bridge over the Heilongjiang River between China and Russia. Photo: Xinhua
China and Russia to reinforce ties with cross-border highway bridge
- Landmark moment as sections come together in project designed to encourage economic links between the two countries
Topic | Diplomacy
Construction workers fasten bolts to join two sections of a bridge over the Heilongjiang River between China and Russia. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping has met Vladimir Putin more times than any other foreign leader since he took power in 2013. Photo: AFP
China looks to Russia, Central Asia for support amid tensions with US
- President Xi Jinping will meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next month and address economic summit in St Petersburg
- Diplomatic flurry will also include regional security forums in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Topic | US-China trade war
Xi Jinping has met Vladimir Putin more times than any other foreign leader since he took power in 2013. Photo: AFP