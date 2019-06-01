Channels

Construction workers fasten bolts to join two sections of a bridge over the Heilongjiang River between China and Russia. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China and Russia to reinforce ties with cross-border highway bridge

  • Landmark moment as sections come together in project designed to encourage economic links between the two countries
Topic |   Diplomacy
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 8:11pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:11pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Xi Jinping has met Vladimir Putin more times than any other foreign leader since he took power in 2013. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China looks to Russia, Central Asia for support amid tensions with US

  • President Xi Jinping will meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next month and address economic summit in St Petersburg
  • Diplomatic flurry will also include regional security forums in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:15am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 9:35am, 28 May, 2019

