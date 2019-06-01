Washington has increased duties on US$200 billion of imports from China. Photo: AP
Beyond tariffs: China looks for new ways to hit back in US tech and trade war
- Ministry of Commerce says it is drafting a list of ‘unreliable foreign entities’ following Washington’s decision to blacklist 70 Chinese companies
Topic | US-China trade war
US logistics firm FedEx is being investigated in China over “wrongful delivery of packages”. Photo: Reuters
China targets FedEx over stray packages as new front opens in trade war with the United States
- State broadcaster says investigation into US courier company is a warning to foreign firms in China
- Huawei claims American firm diverted packages to the United State without its permission
