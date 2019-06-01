Acting US secretary of defence Patrick Shanahan (left) and Chinese Minister of Defence General Wei Fenghe meet on rhe sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies Asia Security Summit in Singapore on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Competition does not mean conflict’: American defence chief leaves door open to cooperation with China
- Patrick Shanahan’s address to Singapore security forum signals Washington’s willingness to engage with Beijing, Chinese colonel says
Topic | Shangri-La Dialogue
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe inspects the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China sends ‘highest-profile’ team to Shangri-La Dialogue amid rising US tensions
- Beijing upgrades representation at Asian security forum, with delegation led by Defence Minister Wei Fenghe
- Military officials now see event as an important platform to promote position and seek support from neighbours
