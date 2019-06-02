Guo Weimin, Vice Director of the Information Office of State Council, with the white paper on trade talks with the US, China’s Position on the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Consultations, in Beijing on June 2, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
US should take ‘sole and entire’ responsibility for stalled trade talks, China State Council Information Office white paper says
- Beijing issues white paper about trade war, blaming the US for ‘severe setback’ in trade talks
- Beijing’s statement came as China is retaliating against US tariffs
