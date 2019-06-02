US delivery services giant FedEx says it will “fully cooperate” with the investigation. Photo: Bloomberg
China says FedEx probe was launched after ‘complaints from users’
- Top postal regulator doesn’t mention Huawei or US trade war in explaining decision to investigate American courier company
- It comes after Huawei accused the firm of unauthorised re-routing of its packages, saying some were diverted to the US instead of addresses in Asia
Topic | US-China tech war
US delivery services giant FedEx says it will “fully cooperate” with the investigation. Photo: Bloomberg
US logistics firm FedEx is being investigated in China over “wrongful delivery of packages”. Photo: Reuters
China targets FedEx over stray packages as new front opens in trade war with the United States
- State broadcaster says investigation into US courier company is a warning to foreign firms in China
Topic | US-China tech war
US logistics firm FedEx is being investigated in China over “wrongful delivery of packages”. Photo: Reuters