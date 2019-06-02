Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US delivery services giant FedEx says it will “fully cooperate” with the investigation. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China says FedEx probe was launched after ‘complaints from users’

  • Top postal regulator doesn’t mention Huawei or US trade war in explaining decision to investigate American courier company
  • It comes after Huawei accused the firm of unauthorised re-routing of its packages, saying some were diverted to the US instead of addresses in Asia
Topic |   US-China tech war
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 6:13pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:13pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US delivery services giant FedEx says it will “fully cooperate” with the investigation. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
US logistics firm FedEx is being investigated in China over “wrongful delivery of packages”. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China targets FedEx over stray packages as new front opens in trade war with the United States

  • State broadcaster says investigation into US courier company is a warning to foreign firms in China
Topic |   US-China tech war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 10:07pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:41pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US logistics firm FedEx is being investigated in China over “wrongful delivery of packages”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.