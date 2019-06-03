China has blamed the US for the deteriorating relationship between the two countries. Photo: Xinhua
China issues official warning to students hoping to go to US
- Education ministry urges Chinese citizens to undertake risk assessment before they try to get visas for America
- China is largest source of international students in US, accounting for around 31 per cent of total
