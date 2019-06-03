Guangzhou city is one of the main economic powerhouses in Guangdong province. Photo: Shutterstock
Guangdong governor promises to open up province’s economy further to counter impact of US-China trade war
- Ma Xingrui says province – a vital cog in China’s economy – will be able to cope with fallout from dispute with United States
- Despite governor’s promises, analysts question how far it will be able to go
Topic | US-China relations
Guangzhou city is one of the main economic powerhouses in Guangdong province. Photo: Shutterstock