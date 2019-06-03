German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Berlin on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China, Germany ‘agree to uphold global multilateral order’ in Berlin talks
- They also ‘oppose behaviour that will damage the current order with abusive sanctions’, according to foreign ministry
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, met his German counterpart Heiko Maas, trying to persuade the country to shut out Huawei
Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is due to arrive in Berlin on Friday, following visits to Pakistan and the Netherlands. Photo: Bloomberg
