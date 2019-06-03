Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Berlin on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China, Germany ‘agree to uphold global multilateral order’ in Berlin talks

  • They also ‘oppose behaviour that will damage the current order with abusive sanctions’, according to foreign ministry
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, met his German counterpart Heiko Maas, trying to persuade the country to shut out Huawei
Topic |   China-EU relations
SCMP

Zhenhua Lu  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:01pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 3 Jun, 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Berlin on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is due to arrive in Berlin on Friday, following visits to Pakistan and the Netherlands. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Security issues likely to be high on agenda as Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan visits Germany

  • His trip to Berlin comes as tensions rise between China and the US – and it coincides with that of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
  • Both China and Germany have criticised Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran
Topic |   US-China relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 9:15pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 11:14pm, 30 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is due to arrive in Berlin on Friday, following visits to Pakistan and the Netherlands. Photo: Bloomberg
