Guo Weimin, vice director of the Information Office of the State Council, announces the council’s paper on the trade war talks with the US on Sunday. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Why Beijing isn’t playing blame game with its white paper on trade war

  • Economist says ‘unreliable entities’ list is about strengthening Beijing’s hand
  • State Council’s paper played to domestic and overseas audiences
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Jane Cai  

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 2:01pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:01pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Washington has increased duties on US$200 billion of imports from China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Beyond tariffs: China looks for new ways to hit back in US tech and trade war

  • Ministry of Commerce says it is drafting a list of ‘unreliable foreign entities’ following Washington’s decision to blacklist 70 Chinese companies
Topic |   US-China tech war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 11:45pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:39pm, 2 Jun, 2019

