Huawei says its aviation business has felt little impact from the US sanctions. Photo: Bloomberg
‘No turbulence from US sanctions’ on Huawei’s aviation business
- Chinese tech giant’s global transport chief says trust with customers still strong and shows no sign of weakening
Topic | Huawei
Huawei says its aviation business has felt little impact from the US sanctions. Photo: Bloomberg
The Trump administration blacklisted Huawei and its affiliates from buying American technology and components over national security concerns. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump’s Huawei ban is a more severe threat to global economy than trade war tariffs, economists say
- Showdown between China and the US over 5G, future technology could outlast tariff fight, analysts say
- Blacklisting of technology firms is being viewed as a broad stroke by Washington to contain Beijing in its bid to lead the global tech race
Topic | US-China tech war
The Trump administration blacklisted Huawei and its affiliates from buying American technology and components over national security concerns. Photo: EPA