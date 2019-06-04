Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Huawei says its aviation business has felt little impact from the US sanctions. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

‘No turbulence from US sanctions’ on Huawei’s aviation business

  • Chinese tech giant’s global transport chief says trust with customers still strong and shows no sign of weakening
Topic |   Huawei
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:56pm, 4 Jun, 2019

The Trump administration blacklisted Huawei and its affiliates from buying American technology and components over national security concerns. Photo: EPA
Companies

Donald Trump’s Huawei ban is a more severe threat to global economy than trade war tariffs, economists say

  • Showdown between China and the US over 5G, future technology could outlast tariff fight, analysts say
  • Blacklisting of technology firms is being viewed as a broad stroke by Washington to contain Beijing in its bid to lead the global tech race
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Louise Moon  

Chad Bray  

Published: 10:15pm, 24 May, 2019

