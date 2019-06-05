A rare earths mine in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Reuters
US moves to reduce reliance on Chinese rare earths exports after Beijing threatens to cut supplies
- Commerce Department outlines series of measures to boost domestic supply and end dependence on Chinese imports
- Beijing has threatened to use the metals, which are vital for modern consumer goods and military equipment, as a weapon in the trade war
Topic | US-China relations
China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
China issues veiled rare earths threats after US ups trade war ante with Huawei blacklist
- Foreign ministry says warning from top economic planning agency that government will prioritise domestic demand is sound and valid
- Communist Party mouthpiece also warns US not to underestimate China’s resolve to hit back
Topic | US-China tech war
