Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A rare earths mine in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US moves to reduce reliance on Chinese rare earths exports after Beijing threatens to cut supplies

  • Commerce Department outlines series of measures to boost domestic supply and end dependence on Chinese imports
  • Beijing has threatened to use the metals, which are vital for modern consumer goods and military equipment, as a weapon in the trade war
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Zhenhua Lu  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 6:15pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:24pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rare earths mine in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China issues veiled rare earths threats after US ups trade war ante with Huawei blacklist

  • Foreign ministry says warning from top economic planning agency that government will prioritise domestic demand is sound and valid
  • Communist Party mouthpiece also warns US not to underestimate China’s resolve to hit back
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Laura Zhou  

Jun Mai  

Published: 5:30pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 9:37am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.