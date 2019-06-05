Taiwan presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu was joined by about 150,000 supporters at a rally in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Kaoshiung mayor Han Kuo-yu enters Taiwan’s presidential race
- Politician won a landslide victory in November’s local elections and is regarded as Beijing’s preferred candidate for the island’s top post
- Former businessman, who attracted the support of 150,000 people at a rally last weekend, already ahead of incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in polls
People watch a video showing ‘Tank Man’ at a vigil in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Tsai Ing-wen promises to defend democracy as Taiwan marks 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown
- Leader marks June 4 killings with message to ‘freedom-loving friends in Hong Kong and China’ a day after hosting exiled dissidents
