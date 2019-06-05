Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwan presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu was joined by about 150,000 supporters at a rally in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Kaoshiung mayor Han Kuo-yu enters Taiwan’s presidential race

  • Politician won a landslide victory in November’s local elections and is regarded as Beijing’s preferred candidate for the island’s top post
  • Former businessman, who attracted the support of 150,000 people at a rally last weekend, already ahead of incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in polls
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 8:29pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:48pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwan presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu was joined by about 150,000 supporters at a rally in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
People watch a video showing ‘Tank Man’ at a vigil in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

President Tsai Ing-wen promises to defend democracy as Taiwan marks 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown

  • Leader marks June 4 killings with message to ‘freedom-loving friends in Hong Kong and China’ a day after hosting exiled dissidents
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 10:27pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:10am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

People watch a video showing ‘Tank Man’ at a vigil in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.