Illustration: Henry Wong
China must be careful in riding a nationalist tide towards a trade deal with the US, analysts say
- Change in China’s tone is result of ‘a serious erosion of trust’, says Oxford University specialist
Topic | US-China relations
Illustration: Henry Wong
Beijing has rebutted Washington’s allegations that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song
China says US ‘solely to blame’ for collapse of trade talks, but door remains open for negotiation
- Beijing says in white paper that despite its efforts to reach a compromise, ‘the more the US government is offered, the more it wants’
- Negotiators still ‘committed to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit’, but nation will stand firm on ‘matters of principle’
Topic | US-China trade war
Beijing has rebutted Washington’s allegations that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song