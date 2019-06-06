Channels

Illustration: Henry Wong
Diplomacy

China must be careful in riding a nationalist tide towards a trade deal with the US, analysts say

  • Change in China’s tone is result of ‘a serious erosion of trust’, says Oxford University specialist
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 7:22pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:22pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Illustration: Henry Wong
Beijing has rebutted Washington’s allegations that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

China says US ‘solely to blame’ for collapse of trade talks, but door remains open for negotiation

  • Beijing says in white paper that despite its efforts to reach a compromise, ‘the more the US government is offered, the more it wants’
  • Negotiators still ‘committed to credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit’, but nation will stand firm on ‘matters of principle’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 10:48am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:01am, 4 Jun, 2019

Beijing has rebutted Washington’s allegations that the trade talks collapsed because it backtracked on its promises. Photo: Simon Song
