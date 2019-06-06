Some of last year’s graduates from New York’s Columbia University wave Chinese national flags. About 350,000 Chinese head to the US for undergraduate or graduate studies each year. Photo: Xinhua
US lawmakers target Chinese as potential campus spy threats
- Students, professors and researchers from China face renewed pressure with proposed legislation
- Restrictions planned on access to sensitive research and funding from China
Topic | US-China relations
China has blamed the US for the deteriorating relationship between the two countries. Photo: Xinhua
China issues official warning to students hoping to go to US
- Education ministry urges Chinese citizens to undertake risk assessment before they try to get visas for America
- China is largest source of international students in US, accounting for around 31 per cent of total
