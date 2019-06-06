Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some of last year’s graduates from New York’s Columbia University wave Chinese national flags. About 350,000 Chinese head to the US for undergraduate or graduate studies each year. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US lawmakers target Chinese as potential campus spy threats

  • Students, professors and researchers from China face renewed pressure with proposed legislation
  • Restrictions planned on access to sensitive research and funding from China
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:18am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:32am, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some of last year’s graduates from New York’s Columbia University wave Chinese national flags. About 350,000 Chinese head to the US for undergraduate or graduate studies each year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has blamed the US for the deteriorating relationship between the two countries. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China issues official warning to students hoping to go to US

  • Education ministry urges Chinese citizens to undertake risk assessment before they try to get visas for America
  • China is largest source of international students in US, accounting for around 31 per cent of total
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 4:21pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has blamed the US for the deteriorating relationship between the two countries. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.