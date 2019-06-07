US Vice-President Mike Pence, shown last week in Ottawa, Ontario, is set to make a second major address on US-China relations on June 24 at the Wilson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
US vice-president Mike Pence, a visible China hawk, to again address relations with Beijing
- Pence spoke last year in confrontational tones, condemning Beijing for the ‘control and oppression’ of its citizens
- The vice-president is reportedly planning to censure China for its record on religious freedom and human rights
