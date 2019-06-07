There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
In latest move likely to goad Beijing, US Defence Department report puts Taiwan on a list of ‘countries’
- The wording is an apparent break with Washington’s long-standing adherence to a ‘One-China’ policy
- The acting US defence secretary, in the report’s introduction, identifies the Chinese Communist Party as the architect of a vision for ‘repressive world order’
Topic | Taiwan
A US M1A2 Abrams tank fires during a US-led joint military exercise near Vaziani, Georgia, in 2016. Photo: Reuters
US ‘prepares to sell over US$2 billion worth of tanks and weapons to Taiwan’
- Taiwan has been interested in refreshing its existing US-made battle tank inventory
- The potential sale includes 108 General Dynamics M1A2 Abrams tanks
Topic | US-China relations
