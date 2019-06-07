Channels

Russia’s largest food producer, which began shipping poultry products to China last month, is ready to begin supplying pork and soybeans to the world’s most populous nation. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Russia ready to fill China’s food gap left by US in trade war fallout

  • As African swine fever devastates local industry, China has been turning to other sources of protein
  • Russian meat producer looks forward to adding pork and soybeans to its poultry exports to China
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 2:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

A worker inspects soybeans near the town of Campos Lindos, Brazil, in February 2018. There are signs China is replacing US soybeans with Brazilian supplies. Photo: Reuters
China

China puts US soy buying on hold as tariff war escalates

  • US agriculture secretary said in February that China had pledged to buy an additional 10 million tonnes of American soy; orders have since stopped
  • Previous purchases of US soybeans will not be cancelled, however
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:34am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 8:05am, 31 May, 2019

