Russia’s largest food producer, which began shipping poultry products to China last month, is ready to begin supplying pork and soybeans to the world’s most populous nation. Photo: AFP
Russia ready to fill China’s food gap left by US in trade war fallout
- As African swine fever devastates local industry, China has been turning to other sources of protein
- Russian meat producer looks forward to adding pork and soybeans to its poultry exports to China
A worker inspects soybeans near the town of Campos Lindos, Brazil, in February 2018. There are signs China is replacing US soybeans with Brazilian supplies. Photo: Reuters
China puts US soy buying on hold as tariff war escalates
- US agriculture secretary said in February that China had pledged to buy an additional 10 million tonnes of American soy; orders have since stopped
- Previous purchases of US soybeans will not be cancelled, however
