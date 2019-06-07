Job-seeking students talk to a representative of Cosco Shipping at a job fair of leading Chinese companies at the University of Malaya, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Job-seeking students talk to a representative of Cosco Shipping at a job fair of leading Chinese companies at the University of Malaya, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 29, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s navy stages a display in the South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by a number of its neighbours. Photo: Reuters
‘Divide and conquer Asean’: China tries to go one on one with Malaysia to settle South China Sea disputes
- Beijing pushing for mechanism like it has with Manila, source says, rather than go directly to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- But Malaysia’s foreign minister says it will discuss the disputed waters on a group basis despite China ‘asking most Asean countries to go bilateral’
Topic | South China Sea
China’s navy stages a display in the South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by a number of its neighbours. Photo: Reuters