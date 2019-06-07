Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who have voiced mutual admiration on many occasions, sail towards St Petersburg on the Neva River. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Can friendship between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin really be pillar of China-Russia relations?

  • Chinese leader ‘honoured’ by visit to St Petersburg, hometown of his counterpart
  • Commentator says mutual appreciation may not be basis for power relationship
Topic |   US-China relations
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 8:51pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:13pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who have voiced mutual admiration on many occasions, sail towards St Petersburg on the Neva River. Photo: Xinhua
Russian naval vessel Admiral Vinogradov. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US, Russia blame each other for near collision of warships in East China Sea

  • Moscow said that the USS Chancellorsville had come within just 50 metres of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov
  • Washington described a Russian assertion that the US ship had acted dangerously as ‘propaganda’
Topic |   Russia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:45pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Russian naval vessel Admiral Vinogradov. Photo: Reuters
