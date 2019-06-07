Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who have voiced mutual admiration on many occasions, sail towards St Petersburg on the Neva River. Photo: Xinhua
Can friendship between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin really be pillar of China-Russia relations?
- Chinese leader ‘honoured’ by visit to St Petersburg, hometown of his counterpart
- Commentator says mutual appreciation may not be basis for power relationship
Russian naval vessel Admiral Vinogradov. Photo: Reuters
US, Russia blame each other for near collision of warships in East China Sea
- Moscow said that the USS Chancellorsville had come within just 50 metres of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov
- Washington described a Russian assertion that the US ship had acted dangerously as ‘propaganda’
