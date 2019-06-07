Beijing said the fraud suspects were rounded up following raids by Spanish and Chinese police in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
94 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects extradited from Spain arrive in Beijing
- Group accused of defrauding Chinese nationals over the phone
- Repatriation likely to upset Taipei, which maintains its citizens should be sent back to Taiwan for trial
Topic | China-EU relations
There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
Taiwan put on US defence department list of ‘countries’ in latest move likely to goad China
- The wording is an apparent break with Washington’s long-standing adherence to a one-China principle
- The acting US defence secretary, in the report’s introduction, identifies the Chinese Communist Party as the architect of a vision for ‘repressive world order’
Topic | Taiwan
