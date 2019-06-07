Channels

Beijing said the fraud suspects were rounded up following raids by Spanish and Chinese police in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

94 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects extradited from Spain arrive in Beijing

  • Group accused of defrauding Chinese nationals over the phone
  • Repatriation likely to upset Taipei, which maintains its citizens should be sent back to Taiwan for trial
Topic |   China-EU relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:34pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:34pm, 7 Jun, 2019

There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taiwan put on US defence department list of ‘countries’ in latest move likely to goad China

  • The wording is an apparent break with Washington’s long-standing adherence to a one-China principle
  • The acting US defence secretary, in the report’s introduction, identifies the Chinese Communist Party as the architect of a vision for ‘repressive world order’
Topic |   Taiwan
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 5:18am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:53pm, 7 Jun, 2019

There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
