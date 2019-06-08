Channels

Xi Jinping shakes hands with "best friend" Vladimir Putin after a joint news conference in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: EPE-EFE
Diplomacy

Is China and Russia’s ‘marriage of convenience’ Donald Trump’s worst strategic blunder?

  • Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have ushered in a new era for bilateral ties, after Washington labelled them as ‘revisionist powers’ and its biggest threat
  • US president’s increasingly hostile and confrontational approach has brought Beijing and Moscow closer, according to analysts
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Xi Jinping shakes hands with “best friend” Vladimir Putin after a joint news conference in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: EPE-EFE
Russia's largest food producer, which began shipping poultry products to China last month, is ready to begin supplying pork and soybeans to the world's most populous nation. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Russia ready to fill China’s food gap left by US in trade war fallout

  • As African swine fever devastates local industry, China has been turning to other sources of protein
  • Russian meat producer looks forward to adding pork and soybeans to its poultry exports to China
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 2:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:39pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Russia’s largest food producer, which began shipping poultry products to China last month, is ready to begin supplying pork and soybeans to the world’s most populous nation. Photo: AFP
