Donald Trump surprised Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at a White House meeting in February when he told US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, that he was “not a fan of MoUs”. Photo: Reuters
Beyond the trade war fire and fury, Chinese and US officials look for chance to reopen talks
- While Donald Trump and Chinese officials send out mixed messages, observers suggest they are looking for an advantage while exploring ways to get negotiations back on track
- Sources familiar with the talks warn progress is likely to be slow and lift lid on how a near-agreement melted away back in February, when the Chinese were preparing for a signing ceremony that never happened
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Moscow. Photo: EPA
China has ‘ability and confidence’ to meet any challenge posed by trade war, Xi Jinping says
- Despite slowdown in global growth, China’s economy has achieved steady expansion, president tells Russian media ahead of state visit
- As trade talks with US stall, Chinese leader travels to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
Topic | China economy
