Donald Trump surprised Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at a White House meeting in February when he told US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, that he was “not a fan of MoUs”. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beyond the trade war fire and fury, Chinese and US officials look for chance to reopen talks

  • While Donald Trump and Chinese officials send out mixed messages, observers suggest they are looking for an advantage while exploring ways to get negotiations back on track
  • Sources familiar with the talks warn progress is likely to be slow and lift lid on how a near-agreement melted away back in February, when the Chinese were preparing for a signing ceremony that never happened
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 2:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

Donald Trump surprised Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at a White House meeting in February when he told US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, that he was "not a fan of MoUs". Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Moscow. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China has ‘ability and confidence’ to meet any challenge posed by trade war, Xi Jinping says

  • Despite slowdown in global growth, China’s economy has achieved steady expansion, president tells Russian media ahead of state visit
  • As trade talks with US stall, Chinese leader travels to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 2:57pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Moscow. Photo: EPA
