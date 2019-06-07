Channels

Xi Jinping said China was looking to build “beneficial cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping warns that resistance to globalisation, power politics are threatening world order

  • Chinese president says Beijing will defend multilateralism, ‘insist on opening up’ and address challenges such as climate change
  • Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, slams Washington over its recent trade restrictions on Chinese tech firm Huawei in opening speech at St Petersburg forum
Topic |   Russia
Laura Zhou

Published: 11:00pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Russia’s largest food producer, which began shipping poultry products to China last month, is ready to begin supplying pork and soybeans to the world’s most populous nation. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Russia ready to fill China’s food gap left by US in trade war fallout

  • As African swine fever devastates local industry, China has been turning to other sources of protein
  • Russian meat producer looks forward to adding pork and soybeans to its poultry exports to China
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Published: 2:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:39pm, 7 Jun, 2019

