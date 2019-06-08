Xi Jinping described Donald Trump as a friend during his speech in St Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AP
China, US too intertwined to ‘break up’ despite trade war, Xi Jinping says in Russia
- President tells forum in St Petersburg he does not want a decoupling from Washington and doubts his ‘friend’ Donald Trump does either
- On efforts to boost global trade, Xi says he wants to be ‘a constructor, not a destroyer’
Topic | US-China relations
Xi Jinping described Donald Trump as a friend during his speech in St Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping said China was looking to build “beneficial cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect”. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping warns that resistance to globalisation, power politics are threatening world order
- Chinese president says Beijing will defend multilateralism, ‘insist on opening up’ and address challenges such as climate change
- Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, slams Washington over its recent trade restrictions on Chinese tech firm Huawei in opening speech at St Petersburg forum
Topic | Russia
Xi Jinping said China was looking to build “beneficial cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect”. Photo: AFP