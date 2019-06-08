Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin say they want to increase cooperation between China and Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia’s Vladimir Putin points to US$20 billion worth of deals as evidence of close ties with China
- Relationship between two countries based on concrete policies not just words, president says
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping says he wants to create a better business environment between the two sides
Topic | US-China relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who have voiced mutual admiration on many occasions, sail towards St Petersburg on the Neva River. Photo: Xinhua
Can friendship between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin really be pillar of China-Russia relations?
- Chinese leader ‘honoured’ by visit to St Petersburg, hometown of his counterpart
- Commentator says mutual appreciation may not be basis for power relationship
