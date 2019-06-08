Channels

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan and CGTN host Liu Xin discuss the trade war on May 30. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Round two: CGTN anchor Liu Xin and Fox’s Trish Regan prepare for next live TV debate

  • Chinese host says she will ‘next week’ propose a date to continue their discussion of the US-China trade war
  • Their first debate on May 30 disappointed those who were hoping for a fiery showdown
Topic |   US-China relations
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 6:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan and CGTN host Liu Xin discuss the trade war on May 30. Photo: Simon Song
Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Fox’s Trish Regan and CGTN’s Liu Xin trade blows in TV debate

  • Battle of the anchors ends with polite and restrained on-air discussion, which Chinese state television says could serve as model for trade talks
  • Exchange provides unprecedented American platform for Beijing’s stance on trade war and economy
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:01am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 4:01pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan (left) and CGTN’s Liu Xin, face off in trade war debate on a smartphone in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
