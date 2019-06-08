Australia has long cooperated with China in an effort to crack down on money launderers. Photo: AFP
Australia seizes real estate from Chinese national after joint money-laundering probe
- Melbourne properties valued at US$2.93 million were owned by 32-year-old who had been using an assumed name and had moved to the Caribbean
- China’s main policing agency had sought Australia’s help in 2016 to identify two people it said had defrauded investors
Topic | Australia
Australia has long cooperated with China in an effort to crack down on money launderers. Photo: AFP
The ski slopes of Grouse Mountain overlook Vancouver. Photo: SCMP/Ian Young
‘A laundromat for foreign organised crime’: billions in dirty cash from China, Iran, Mexico helped fuel Vancouver housing boom, report finds
- Public scrutiny has focused on Chinese money, but investigation found funds have also been flowing in from Mexico and Iran
Topic | Vancouver
The ski slopes of Grouse Mountain overlook Vancouver. Photo: SCMP/Ian Young