Australia has long cooperated with China in an effort to crack down on money launderers. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Australia seizes real estate from Chinese national after joint money-laundering probe

  • Melbourne properties valued at US$2.93 million were owned by 32-year-old who had been using an assumed name and had moved to the Caribbean
  • China’s main policing agency had sought Australia’s help in 2016 to identify two people it said had defrauded investors
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:02pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:02pm, 8 Jun, 2019

The ski slopes of Grouse Mountain overlook Vancouver. Photo: SCMP/Ian Young
United States & Canada

‘A laundromat for foreign organised crime’: billions in dirty cash from China, Iran, Mexico helped fuel Vancouver housing boom, report finds

  • Public scrutiny has focused on Chinese money, but investigation found funds have also been flowing in from Mexico and Iran
Topic |   Vancouver
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:56am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 7:38pm, 10 May, 2019

