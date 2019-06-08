US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China is letting value of yuan slide to offset trade war tariffs, US Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin says
- Currency’s slump is not a coincidence and could be the result of Beijing not intervening in markets, politician says
- Chinese firms are absorbing a large part of the tariff rise to prevent price increases being passed on to US consumers, he says
Xi Jinping described Donald Trump as a friend during his speech in St Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AP
China, US too intertwined to ‘break up’ despite trade war, Xi Jinping says in Russia
- President tells forum in St Petersburg he does not want a decoupling from Washington and doubts his ‘friend’ Donald Trump does either
- On efforts to boost global trade, Xi says he wants to be ‘a constructor, not a destroyer’
