The new list aims to “more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks”, according to China’s top economic planning agency. Photo: Xinhua
China to unveil new measure to protect tech firms targeted in trade war
- Study is under way to set up so-called national technological security management list, with more details to come ‘in the near future’, Xinhua says
- It comes days after Beijing said it would blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities
Xi Jinping described Donald Trump as a friend during his speech in St Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AP
China, US too intertwined to ‘break up’ despite trade war, Xi Jinping says in Russia
- President tells forum in St Petersburg he does not want a decoupling from Washington and doubts his ‘friend’ Donald Trump does either
- On efforts to boost global trade, Xi says he wants to be ‘a constructor, not a destroyer’
