The new list aims to “more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks”, according to China’s top economic planning agency. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China to unveil new measure to protect tech firms targeted in trade war

  • Study is under way to set up so-called national technological security management list, with more details to come ‘in the near future’, Xinhua says
  • It comes days after Beijing said it would blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 8:34pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:39pm, 8 Jun, 2019


Xi Jinping described Donald Trump as a friend during his speech in St Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China, US too intertwined to ‘break up’ despite trade war, Xi Jinping says in Russia

  • President tells forum in St Petersburg he does not want a decoupling from Washington and doubts his ‘friend’ Donald Trump does either
  • On efforts to boost global trade, Xi says he wants to be ‘a constructor, not a destroyer’
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 11:49am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:24pm, 8 Jun, 2019


