Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of Solomon Islands (centre), joins Taiwan’s ambassador to the Pacific nation Roger Luo (left) and Commander Rear-Admiral Wang Cheng-chung aboard a Taiwanese naval vessel. Photo: CNA
Diplomacy

Taiwan may lose another Pacific ally to Beijing as Solomon Islands begins 100-day assessment of priorities

  • Newly elected prime minister has ‘super long list’ to consider, says his government is ‘under a lot of pressure’ over ties with Taipei
  • Taiwan has already lost five diplomatic allies since 2016
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 11:44am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:16pm, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of Solomon Islands (centre), joins Taiwan’s ambassador to the Pacific nation Roger Luo (left) and Commander Rear-Admiral Wang Cheng-chung aboard a Taiwanese naval vessel. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taiwan put on US defence department list of ‘countries’ in latest move likely to goad China

  • The wording is an apparent break with Washington’s long-standing adherence to a one-China policy
  • The acting US defence secretary, in the report’s introduction, identifies the Chinese Communist Party as the architect of a vision for ‘repressive world order’
Topic |   Taiwan
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 5:18am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:05am, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.