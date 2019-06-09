Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of Solomon Islands (centre), joins Taiwan’s ambassador to the Pacific nation Roger Luo (left) and Commander Rear-Admiral Wang Cheng-chung aboard a Taiwanese naval vessel. Photo: CNA
Taiwan may lose another Pacific ally to Beijing as Solomon Islands begins 100-day assessment of priorities
- Newly elected prime minister has ‘super long list’ to consider, says his government is ‘under a lot of pressure’ over ties with Taipei
- Taiwan has already lost five diplomatic allies since 2016
There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
Taiwan put on US defence department list of ‘countries’ in latest move likely to goad China
- The wording is an apparent break with Washington’s long-standing adherence to a one-China policy
- The acting US defence secretary, in the report’s introduction, identifies the Chinese Communist Party as the architect of a vision for ‘repressive world order’
